BOJ Is Likely to Wait Until Fall on Next Hike, Ex-Board Member Says

(Bloomberg) -- The Bank of Japan is likely to wait until autumn before mulling whether to raise interest rates again after successfully negotiating the tricky task of backing away from its massive stimulus program, according to a former policy board member.

“There must be a tremendous sense of achievement inside the BOJ,” Makoto Sakurai, the former board member, said in an interview Wednesday. “They conquered the mountain and there are no big urgent issues left now.”

Governor Kazuo Ueda and his fellow board members will likely wait until around the October policy meeting to decide whether the economy can withstand another rate increase, said Sakurai, who stays in touch with incumbent BOJ officials. A steady policy normalization process will probably start next year, with potentially a 25-basis-point rate increase every six months, he said.

“Any move this autumn is like a jab. No bold action,” said Sakurai, who viewed the BOJ as fully prepared for a rate hike back in January. “A clear transition to normalization will follow in fiscal 2025 as long as the economy is doing well.”

Sakurai’s views are at odds with those of some BOJ watchers who expect authorities to move sooner to narrow the interest rate gap between Japan and the US. The yen’s drop last week to a 34-year low against the dollar makes that scenario plausible in the eyes of some.

Sakurai disagreed, however, noting that with scant chance of additional US rate hikes, the ball is now in the court of the government’s currency authorities unless the yen weakens past 160 to the dollar.

“July seems a bit too early,” Sakurai said. “I don’t think foreign exchange rates will be a driving factor determining monetary policy.”

The rate differential may stay at current levels for a bit longer than previously expected, but it’s still expected to narrow this year. Two US Federal Reserve officials who vote on policy said Tuesday that while the bank won’t rush to pivot to an easing cycle, there’s still a good chance it will cut rates three times in 2024.

Ueda has been extremely careful about commenting on currencies, indicating his strong preference to generally steer clear of the topic, Sakurai said. That contrasts with Ueda’s predecessor Haruhiko Kuroda, who often shared his views, including once noting that a weak yen is good for the economy overall.

In his instances of touching on currencies, Ueda has taken a nuanced approach, citing both positives and negatives from the yen’s fall.

The BOJ scrapped the world’s last extraordinary stimulus measures in one fell swoop on March 19, nixing the negative rate, the yield curve control mechanism and provisions for purchasing exchange-traded funds. Ueda, a former academic, was unrattled by the historic nature of the event. Asked about his feelings at a post-meeting conference, Ueda merely pointed out that the bank had taken an appropriate step in line with the economic and inflationary environment.

By eschewing the option of taking a more piecemeal approach to rolling back stimulus, Ueda’s BOJ demonstrated its willingness to seize opportunities to take action when it can, Sakurai said.

For now, the focal point for the BOJ will be on confirming a virtuous cycle of wages and inflation has strengthened, he said. The bank will look for widespread pay gains among small companies, and gauge the strength of the economy through data including gross domestic product.

“The BOJ has taken care of the biggest problems,” Sakurai said. “They will probably have some quiet time in terms of policy actions.”

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.