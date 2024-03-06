(Bloomberg) -- Bank of Japan officials are getting more confident over the strength of wage growth, according to people familiar with the matter, a development that supports the view among traders and economists that the BOJ will scrap its negative interest rate in March or April.

A consensus has yet to emerge among officials on whether the central bank should move at the end of its policy meeting on March 19 or wait until April. While some officials can back the BOJ raising rates in March given the strength in wages, others take the view that the bank won’t be able to confirm the price target is in sight by then given uncertainties over how wages will sustain inflation, the people said.

Through hearings with businesses and other incoming data, the BOJ sees pay increases outpacing last year’s gains, the people said. Japan’s biggest union federation will announce the closely watched result of annual wage negotiations on March 15, just ahead of the March policy meeting.

While inflation has topped or matched the central bank’s 2% target since spring 2022, the central bank has repeatedly argued that it needs to see more evidence of a virtuous cycle of rising wages feeding into prices before it pulls back from its massive stimulus. Wage raises agreed in 2023 were already the biggest in three decades.

The BOJ is likely to consider tweaking its assessment of consumer spending and production to reflect some weakness while keeping its overall view for a gradual economic recovery unchanged, according to the people.

Officials may also add wording to the overall economic assessment to reflect some recent fragility in the economy. Recent data showed Japan’s economy falling into a technical recession at the end of last year, though the figures are likely to be revised higher next week.

Given the strength of wages and ongoing inflation, market speculation is simmering that the BOJ may raise rates for the first time since 2007 at this month’s meeting even with the economy sputtering.

The bank will reach its policy decision after watching economic data and financial markets until the last minute, according to the people.

