(Bloomberg) -- Happy Friday, Europe. Here’s news from Bloomberg Economics to help get your day started:

The Bank of Japan offered to buy an unlimited amount of bonds for a second time this week, seeking to tame runaway yields

Earliest indicators for China’s economy showed the pace of expansion slowing this month, reinforcing policy makers’ decision to add stimulus as trade tensions accelerate

Mario Draghi can probably breathe a sigh of relief and enjoy his summer vacation -- that’s not likely the case for Theresa May

Gender discrimination at the top of the BOE? Nonsense, says the woman who helps pick the central bank’s policy makers

French economic growth unexpectedly failed to accelerate in the second quarter, when a series of national strikes acted as a drag

The record-breaking heat wave in Japan has likely caused people to spend more in search of relief -- there’ll be another price to pay later

How did the last major trade war play out? Here’s a QuickTake on lessons learned -- and forgotten -- from the Great Depression

To contact the reporter on this story: Chris Bourke in Sydney at cbourke4@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Nasreen Seria at nseria@bloomberg.net, Michael Heath

©2018 Bloomberg L.P.