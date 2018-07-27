Jul 27, 2018
BOJ Keeps Buying, Draghi's Summer Relief, May's Mayhem: Eco Day
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- Happy Friday, Europe. Here’s news from Bloomberg Economics to help get your day started:
- The Bank of Japan offered to buy an unlimited amount of bonds for a second time this week, seeking to tame runaway yields
- Earliest indicators for China’s economy showed the pace of expansion slowing this month, reinforcing policy makers’ decision to add stimulus as trade tensions accelerate
- Mario Draghi can probably breathe a sigh of relief and enjoy his summer vacation -- that’s not likely the case for Theresa May
- Gender discrimination at the top of the BOE? Nonsense, says the woman who helps pick the central bank’s policy makers
- French economic growth unexpectedly failed to accelerate in the second quarter, when a series of national strikes acted as a drag
- The record-breaking heat wave in Japan has likely caused people to spend more in search of relief -- there’ll be another price to pay later
- How did the last major trade war play out? Here’s a QuickTake on lessons learned -- and forgotten -- from the Great Depression
To contact the reporter on this story: Chris Bourke in Sydney at cbourke4@bloomberg.net
To contact the editors responsible for this story: Nasreen Seria at nseria@bloomberg.net, Michael Heath
©2018 Bloomberg L.P.