(Bloomberg) -- The Bank of Japan stood by its ultra-low interest rates amid fresh government support, pushing back against lingering market speculation it will adjust policy as it continues to predict inflation will cool below 2% next year.

Governor Haruhiko Kuroda and his board left their negative rate, 10-year yield cap and asset purchases unchanged at the end of a two-day policy meeting Friday. The result was in line with the view of 49 economists surveyed by Bloomberg and had little market impact.

The decision came just hours after Prime Minister Fumio Kishida announced around $200 billion in fresh spending that will likely help the BOJ stick with policy for longer by alleviating some of the pain caused by soaring energy prices, partly inflated by the weak yen.

The Japanese currency fluctuated modestly in both directions after the decision, but remained little changed on the day around 146.25 per dollar. The yen has rallied almost 4% from last week’s three-decade low that triggered more suspected intervention from Japan.

The relatively smooth reaction to Friday’s decision so far suggests both the government and central bank have better prepared the ground for the stand-pat decision in contrast to the previous month’s one.

In September, a sharp slide in the yen following the policy statement and dovish comments by Kuroda prompted Finance Minister Shunichi Suzuki to order Japan’s first entry into markets to prop up the currency in 24 years.

Kuroda continues to hold firm as the last anchor of low global rates just a day after the European Central Bank went ahead with another jumbo rate hike. But the governor is walking on a tightrope as his stance risks putting further downward pressure on the yen despite billions of dollars spent by the government to support the currency.

“The likelihood of the BOJ pivoting toward tightening are still small as Japan’s inflation is not broad based at all and is only rising about a third of the pace seen in Europe and US,” said Kyohei Morita, chief Japan economist at Nomura Securities.

In its quarterly economic projections, the BOJ sharply raised its inflation forecast to 2.9% for the year ending in March while predicting price growth will slow to 1.6%, well below its 2% target in the following 12 months. That fits in with its view that the current acceleration of inflation is not sustainable.

But central bankers across the globe have long since scrapped the view that rising prices are a transitory phenomenon not requiring policy tightening.

Figures out earlier Friday showed inflation in Tokyo hitting the fastest pace since the late 1980s in October with a 3.4% gain, suggesting a similar acceleration in nationwide prices.

“The BOJ is simply stating the current condition of prices and the economy by boosting its outlook on inflation and remaining cautious about growth,” said Toru Suehiro, chief economist at Daiwa Securities.

It “will keep up its current easing policy until Kuroda’s term ends and the government is going to focus on supporting growth and creating an environment that will make it easy for wages to rise,” he added.

Kishida’s stimulus measures show he is continuing to back Kuroda’s drive to generate lasting growth in prices and the economy through a cycle of rising wages.

A draft outline of the package’s scale obtained by Bloomberg shows its main element is a 12 trillion yen set of measures to alleviate the pain of higher energy prices and encourage wage growth. Local media reports indicate that the government aims to reduce households’ electricity bills by around 20% from January.

The focus now moves to Kuroda’s press briefing from 3:30 p.m. with memories still vivid from last month when Kuroda’s dovish comments triggered a sharp weakening of the yen.

Since then Japan is believed to have entered markets again to support the currency without confirming it. The short-term defense of the yen is unlikely to reverse the downward pressure it will face as long as the Federal Reserve keeps hiking rates at pace and widening the policy gap between the US and Japan.

But the suspected interventions at least buy the BOJ time to get closer to the moment when the Fed slows down. Kuroda and colleagues next meeting is in December. By then the global outlook may be much gloomier and market dynamics may have shifted in favor of the BOJ, taking pressure off its yield curve control and the currency.

The yen has lost more than one fifth of its value against the dollar this year, the most among major currencies, as traders have focused on the policy gap with the US.

Kuroda has repeatedly said that Japan’s slow recovery from the pandemic makes support from monetary easing necessary while wage gains need to be stronger to make the current cost-push inflation sustainable. Unlike the US, Japan has suffered long bouts of deflation in recent memory and Kuroda has spent the last decade trying to spark a lasting cycle of inflation and growth.

As a sign of the bank’s concern over the outlook for the economy, it lowered its economic growth projection by citing expected headwinds from a global slowdown. The BOJ now sees the economy growing 2% this fiscal year compared with an earlier forecast of 2.4%, with a further slowing to 1.9% the following year.

“The BOJ didn’t indicate any greater concern over the weak yen because there’s not much they can do about the strong dollar,” Morita said. “Just adjusting its yield curve control isn’t going to stop that.”

--With assistance from Cormac Mullen, Yoshiaki Nohara, Yuko Takeo, Go Onomitsu and Daisuke Sakai.

(Updates throughout.)

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.