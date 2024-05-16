(Bloomberg) -- The Bank of Japan left the amount of bonds it buys at regular operations unchanged on Friday, contributing to a small decline in the yen after aiding the currency earlier in the week with a surprise reduction in purchases.

The market had been split about whether the BOJ would reduce purchase amounts for a second time this week. While the central bank stood pat with yields near a decade high, speculation persists that the BOJ will further slow buying. The yen weakened 0.3% to 155.88 against the dollar, as the US currency gained broadly on reduced bets of Federal Reserve interest rate cuts.

The Japanese central bank offered to buy the same amounts of debt due in one to 10 years and more than 25 years on Friday as those at the last operations. The latest announcement came after a measure of US inflation moderated, giving some support to the yen.

“It’s reasonable to assume that the BOJ left the purchase amounts unchanged because the yen had calmed down,” said Katsutoshi Inadome, senior strategist at Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Asset Management Co. in Tokyo. “I’m getting the impression that the main scenario in the market is still for the BOJ to decide to reduce bond buying at the June policy meeting.”

AllianceBernstein Holding LP said this week that the BOJ is likely to favor reducing its vast balance sheet over increasing interest rates, in contrast to Pacific Investment Management Co. and Vanguard Group which see multiple rate hikes this year. This matters for the currency market because the huge gap in yields between Japan and the rest of the world has driven the yen to a 34-year low against the dollar.

“Investors, especially those overseas, who had expected a reduction in bond buying would lead to a stronger yen have bought dollar against the yen,” said Hiroyuki Machida, director of Japan FX & commodities sales at Australia & New Zealand Banking Group. “This is purely speculation-based so yen selling is unlikely to last long.”

“These knee-jerk moves look vulnerable to reversal. There will be more reductions to come for bond purchases, as part of the long-term plan to shrink the BOJ’s mountain of bonds. Aggressive bond traders will see this pop higher as another entry point for fresh shorts.”

- Mark Cranfield, Markets Live Strategist

Governor Kazuo Ueda said in April that the central bank’s financial markets department decides on day-to-day bond operations and that the BOJ would eventually reduce its debt buying at an unspecified point in the future.

