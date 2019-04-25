BOJ No Change, ECB Looks for Recovery, Turkey Delays: Eco Day

(Bloomberg) -- Go inside the global economy with Stephanie Flanders in her new podcast, Stephanomics. Subscribe via Pocket Cast or iTunes.

Good morning Europe. Here’s the latest news and analysis from Bloomberg Economics to help get your day started:

The Bank of Japan said it would keep interest rates extremely low through at least around spring 2020 to assure investors that monetary policy will remain highly accommodative, even as the negative side effects of stimulus pile up

European Central Bank policy makers looking for a recovery need to pin their hopes on a year of two halves as the economy shakes off the doldrums of a global slowdown

Turkey may not get around to lowering interest rates until next quarter, delaying its return to monetary easing after weeks of political drama and currency upheaval followed the central bank’s last meeting

South Korea’s gross domestic product shrank the most in a decade as declining investment, weakness in the technology sector and falling exports take a toll on Asia’s fourth-largest economy

Bloomberg economist Yuki Masujima says the Bank of Japan still has a lot of work to do

Global investors newly interested in China’s bond market need accurate ratings, write David Qu and Chang Shu

To contact Bloomberg News staff for this story: Jeffrey Black in Hong Kong at jblack25@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Jeffrey Black at jblack25@bloomberg.net, Karthikeyan Sundaram

©2019 Bloomberg L.P.