BOJ Policy Review Would Likely Prompt Only Minor Changes, Moody’s Says

A likely Bank of Japan policy review under a new governor will probably result in only minor tweaks, according to Moody's Analytics.

Adjustments to improve policy sustainability may come from a policy assessment, but there are too many variables in play that could derail plans for a major overhaul or a clear shift toward tightening, Stefan Angrick, senior economist at Moody’s Analytics Japan, said in an interview last week.

“I think a new governor coming in will almost mandate that drive. You need to show that you’re serious about the whole thing,” said Angrick. “But I’m not exactly sure whether it’s going to lead to policy change.”

With inflation at a four-decade high, expectations of a further acceleration and BOJ Governor Haruhiko Kuroda set to step down in April, speculation is building over the likelihood of a review and policy change at the central bank.

Earlier this month, BOJ board member Naoki Tamura called for a review when the time is right, a comment that further fueled market chatter. Kuroda and board member Toyoaki Nakamura subsequently said it’s still too early to conduct a policy assessment.

While a review is unlikely during the remaining months of Kuroda’s stint in the top job, a changing of the guard next spring is likely to bring at least a deeper look into the current framework, the Moody’s Analytics economist said. Moody’s Analytics operates independently of credit ratings firm Moody’s Investors Service.

Still, there are many risks ahead for a major shift, Angrick said.

“It’s hard to make the adjustment when financial markets are kind of unstable,” he said. “Wage growth needs to accelerate, you also need some sort of growth otherwise you can’t justify it. That already restricts us in terms of the time frame.”

The annual spring wage negotiations early next year may show robust paycheck growth, but there could still be a global recession that triggers a shift back to easing among central banks around the world, the economist said.

One year of wage gains may not be enough to persuade the BOJ that it has hit its target, and there’s no guarantee of solid domestic economic growth or stability in financial markets, he added.

“You can think of lots of buts, which means the scenario we’re talking about probably has a low probability,” said Angrick.

At the margins, the BOJ could first tweak forward guidance or other forms of communication, or change the way it conducts yield curve targeting, he said. The BOJ might also adjust the tiering system of commercial bank reserves to offset the side effects from negative interest rates, he said.

“There’s a lot of speculation about what might happen to the YCC,” Angrick said, referring to the BOJ’s yield curve control program. “But personally I think negative interest rates are the most obvious thing to adjust or change.”

