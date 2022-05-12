(Bloomberg) -- The Bank of Japan board indicated its lack of appetite for changing policy to help address a slide in the yen to a two-decade low during discussions at a meeting last month, according to a summary of opinions from the gathering.

“It is not appropriate that the bank change its policy with the aim of controlling foreign exchange rates,” one board member said, according to the summary released Thursday. About 10% of economists surveyed before the meeting had expected the central bank to at least tone down the easing-bias in its guidance on policy.

The BOJ faces lingering speculation that it will have to adjust policy as its commitment to rock-bottom yields to support the economy pushes the yen to lows against the dollar, amplifying the costs of imports and energy for businesses and households.

Doubts over the need to keep stimulus in place will likely grow with April inflation figures out next week expected to show key prices growing at least 2%.

At the meeting, the central bank doubled down on its defense of a cap on 10-year bond yields by announcing daily unlimited buying operations as it prioritized its support for the recovery and stimulating inflation. The need to roll out repeated fixed-rate operations is an indication of the difficulty the BOJ faces in keeping bond markets in line.

The summary showed one board member saying the yen’s depreciation was having a positive impact on the economy given a continued gap between supply and demand in the economy.

Another opinion given at the meeting indicated the importance of the impact of currency moves on the economy and inflation rather than the moves themselves. That comment also suggests little support for taking action over the yen, at least for now.

Earlier this week, Shinichi Uchida, executive director in charge of monetary policy, ruled out for the time being changes to the BOJ’s cap on yields. Economists have flagged a widening of the central bank’s band around its yield target as among the most likely adjustments should the BOJ tweak policy.

Uchida said widening the band would be equivalent to raising interest rates and indicated that would be bad for an economy that currently needs support to recover from the pandemic.

