(Bloomberg) -- With the Bank of Japan likely to hike interest rates as soon as next week, the government needs to gets its fiscal house in order to mitigate financial risks, a senior lawmaker in the ruling Liberal Democratic Party said.

“Financial risks are increasing as the BOJ’s interest rate hike is in sight,” Yoshihisa Furukawa, leader of a panel on financial reform, told Bloomberg in an interview Tuesday. “We must continue our efforts to restore fiscal soundness on both the spending and revenue fronts,” he said.

Furukawa was appointed in January to lead the group tasked with restoring fiscal health in a nation that has the world’s largest public debt as a proportion to its economy.

Speculation surrounding the BOJ’s first interest rate hike since 2007 is mounting, with over 90% of economists expecting the move to come by the April meeting. A string of strong results in annual wage negotiations has spurred bets the bank may make the move at the next policy board meeting concluding on Tuesday.

“It’s normal for central banks to have appropriate interest rates,” said Furukawa, without going into specifics of monetary policy. The government and the BOJ must manage the economy and public finances, with both the risk of inflation becoming the norm while authorities stay wary against a potential return to deflation, said Furukawa.

When it ends its negative rate, the BOJ will keep monetary policy settings comparatively loose, officials have said repeatedly. Even so, the move is expected to have an impact, with one of the losers being the government, as it will need to contend with rising debt financing costs. The Finance Ministry has calculated that the country’s debt-servicing payments will swell by ¥3.6 trillion ($24.4 billion) by fiscal year 2027 if 10-year yields rise by 1 percentage point from a base case.

“Japan’s finances are among the worst in the world,” said Furukawa. Japan’s general government debt reached a size equivalent to 252% of its economy, far above its peer nations, according to the International Monetary Fund.

Reflecting the recent rise in government bond yields, the finance ministry has already raised its provisional setting for a key rate used to calculate the country’s interest payments for next year to 1.9% from this year’s 1.1%. As a result, Japan’s debt-servicing costs are projected to reach ¥27 trillion — around a quarter of the annual budget — in the fiscal year starting in April, according to the ministry.

Furukawa said Japan should continue working toward the goal of achieving a primary balance in fiscal year beginning in April 2025.

As of now that may be a challenge. The country’s primary balance is projected to be around -0.4% in fiscal 2025, according to the Cabinet Office’s mid-to-long term outlook report released in January. The government also said the goal is still attainable under a high-growth scenario, assuming cost-cut efforts continue.

“Even if we manage to meet the primary balance goal, it is only a milestone on the long road to fiscal soundness,” said Furukawa, “we must continue our efforts to restore fiscal soundness with determination and resolve.”

