(Bloomberg) -- The Bank of Japan refrained from buying exchange-traded funds on Monday, a surprise departure from its usual playbook of buying when the market falls 2% or more in the morning session.

The apparent shift in strategy from the central bank will likely feed into speculation that it is preparing to scale back its massive stimulus as early as next week.

Since early 2021, the BOJ has bought ETFs at every session when the benchmark Topix index declined 2% or more as of midday. Although the central bank has never publicly stated that such a policy exists, it has stuck to the pattern so rigidly that it has been seen as its de facto policy.

The BOJ refrained from ETF purchase even after the Topix fell 2.3% at midday on Monday.

Market players widely expect the BOJ to end its negative interest rates policy as soon as its March 18-19 meeting. A local media report said it may also officially scrap its yield curve control policy.

The lack of ETF buying by the central bank on Monday also may fuel speculation the central bank will end its purchases of stock funds, one of the unconventional monetary easing measures it has adopted to boost economic growth and increase wages.

The BOJ’s decision not to buy stocks could also reflect reluctance to provide further support for equities after Japan’s Nikkei 225 index finally surpassed its 1989 bubble economy high last month.

Investors worldwide are watching for any signs that Japan is starting to move away from super-easy monetary policy amid concerns that institutions from life insurers to pension funds may dial back their huge holdings of overseas debt.

The BOJ started paring back its ETF purchases toward the end of the first year of the pandemic, after its aggressive buying in the early days of Covid-19 effectively made it the biggest owner of Japanese stocks.

As of September, it held about ¥61 trillion ($413 billion) of stock ETFs, or more than 7% of the Tokyo Stock Exchange’s Prime Market’s market capitalization at the time.

