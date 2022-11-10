(Bloomberg) -- The Bank of Japan will probably need another policy review after Governor Haruhiko Kuroda steps down from his long-held post in April, according to a recent member of the central bank’s board.

The assessment could be followed by a range of shifts as a result of closer scrutiny of policy side effects, said Makoto Sakurai, a former board member who remains in close contact with current BOJ officials. Scrapping the negative interest rate and widening the 10-year yield target band are possibilities, as is switching the longer yield target to a shorter maturity, he said.

Still, in Sakurai’s view those changes wouldn’t equate to policy normalization because the basic framework and its easing effect largely remains intact. No shift is likely while Kuroda stays at the BOJ’s helm, he said.

“The BOJ would probably want to adjust policy” if the economy keeps recovering, Sakurai said in an interview this week. “Ending negative rates won’t have much negative impact on the economy.”

The announcement of a review has historically signaled incoming policy tweaks from the BOJ. If it happens again, it’s likely to be interpreted as such once more. In March 2021 the central bank used a review to add more flexibility to its yield curve control policy and purchases of exchange-traded funds, just weeks before Sakurai left the bank. The YCC program itself was also introduced in 2016, after the bank conducted a comprehensive policy assessment.

The purchase of ETFs could also come to an end as a result of a review, Sakurai said. That follows a considerable reduction of purchases which the BOJ has managed to pull off with limited stock market impact. The buying stood at 561 billion yen ($3.8 billion) so far this year, well below the BOJ’s ceiling of 12 trillion yen.

“The next likely move for ETFs is to stop buying,” Sakurai said. “The BOJ is hardly buying much already anyway.”

All of those ‘fine-tuning’ steps shouldn’t be considered the start of normalization, Sakurai said. Monetary easing needs to be in place and the bank should pause for a while once adjustments are made to examine the impact of the changes, he said.

Sakurai shared most BOJ watchers’ view that Kuroda won’t pivot toward tightening before completing his decade-long term in the spring. The bank’s September decision to keep a part of its Covid funding program through March indicated little intention to shift policy until then, including shifting the easing bias in its forward guidance for rates, he said.

The market focus for the central bank is gradually shifting toward the post-Kuroda era. So far Deputy BOJ Governor Masayoshi Amamiya and his predecessor Hiroshi Nakaso are seen as the most likely candidates for the top job by BOJ watchers. While both are well qualified for the job, their different backgrounds may have varying consequences on a longer policy path, Sakurai said.

Amamiya, the veteran monetary policy architect, is likely to keep his main policy focus on inflation and the economy, Sakurai said. His prediction for Nakaso, known for his experience fighting Japan’s financial crisis in late 1990s, was that he may put more importance on the health of the country’s financial system.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.