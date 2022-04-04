(Bloomberg) -- Recent moves in Japan’s currency have been “somewhat rapid,” though a weak yen is still positive for the economy overall, Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda said during a regular policy update in parliament Tuesday.

Kuroda said it was vital for foreign exchange levels to reflect economic fundamentals and that he would continue to watch movements in the market closely.

Following Kuroda’s remarks the yen strengthened to 122.38 against the dollar from around 122.86 earlier in the morning session.

Kuroda spoke a week after the yen hit the 125 mark, its weakest since summer 2015 after the central bank ramped up its defense of a bond-yield ceiling.

By keeping interest rates at rock-bottom levels, the BOJ’s policy stance is diverging from its global peers as they raise interest rates to curb accelerating inflation.

