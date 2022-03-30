(Bloomberg) -- Sign up for the New Economy Daily newsletter, follow us @economics and subscribe to our podcast.

Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda gave another strong indication that the central bank will continue capping long-term bond yields after holding his first meeting with Prime Minister Fumio Kishida since the yen touched its lowest level since 2015.

Kuroda met with the premier after another morning of aggressive moves by the BOJ to keep a lid on 10-year yields that have been hovering close to the central bank’s upper limit of around 0.25%.

“Each market operation doesn’t directly affect foreign exchange rates,” Kuroda told reporters Wednesday in Tokyo, signaling little concern that the central bank’s bond buying could be weakening the yen.

He added that Kishida had made no particular request at their first meeting since November. “Rather, I explained the economic situations at home and abroad,” the BOJ chief said.

The remarks indicate that Kuroda remains fully committed to his stimulus framework even as the Federal Reserve and other central banks raise interest rates to tackle inflation. The divergence in policy helped drive the yen beyond the 125 mark against the dollar earlier this week.

“The central bank’s doing what it’s doing for longer term economic recovery, and what they’re doing is positive in that sense, so I’d presume that Kuroda explained that sort of thing to Kishida,” said Yuichi Kodama, chief economist at Meiji Yasuda Research Institute.

The BOJ surprised investors with a pledge to buy more securities than planned earlier Wednesday and include longer-dated debt on a day when global bonds rallied. The bank is already in the middle of an unprecedented three-day purchase drive to defend the 10-year yield.

Read More: Central Bank Versus the Bond Market Is Turning in Japan’s Favor

The yen strengthened to around the 121.88 mark against the dollar after the meeting from 122.89 at the start of the day. The yield on 10-year Japanese government debt was at 0.21% compared with 0.245% at the end of Tuesday.

The yen had already gained ground against the dollar overnight as prospects for a de-escalation of the war in Ukraine fueled expectations that upward pressure on commodity prices and global inflation will ease.

Despite Kuroda’s remarks, market speculation over the possibility of a government request on monetary policy is likely to continue. BOJ watchers say that Kishida’s view will be a key factor in deciding the direction of monetary policy this year.

The meeting follows Kishida’s order Tuesday for measures to cushion the impact of soaring energy prices, amplified by a sliding yen, as he looks to keep public support buoyant ahead of a summer election.

“By taking measures to tackle the fuel price rise, the Kishida administration is likely showing that it still doesn’t feel frustrated by the BOJ’s stance at this stage,” Kodama said.

(Adds economist’s comment.)

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.