(Bloomberg) -- Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda will likely keep the central bank’s main policy levers unchanged next week, mere hours after another major rate hike from the Federal Reserve, according to BOJ watchers surveyed by Bloomberg.

All 49 of the polled economists said the central bank will leave its yield curve control program and asset purchases unchanged at the end of the two-day policy meeting Thursday.

That would likely maintain downward pressure on the yen, as the BOJ’s policy distance from the Fed widens. The BOJ gathering typically ends around noon, and would follow the Fed announcement at 3 a.m. Tokyo time.

Kuroda is facing clearer challenges, as the market view that there’ll be more aggressive Fed tightening has caused the yen to plunge further and bond yields to rise to the BOJ’s upper limit. The gains in import costs are threatening to hurt households and small businesses further as inflation gains pace, while markets are a blur with speculation over the possibility of direct currency intervention.

Senior government officials were forced to unleash a string of intensified warnings this week, with the BOJ joining in with a rare rate check on Thursday.

“The probability that the BOJ will change policy in response to yen moves remains as ever, low, even though the yen has rapidly weakened since the end of August,” said Ryutaro Kono, chief Japan economist at BNP Paribas SA.

The survey results show that most BOJ watchers are convinced Kuroda won’t raise rates to cool the rapid weakening of the yen, believing the governor’s repeated messaging that the central bank doesn’t target the currency market.

Kuroda has said it would take a series of major rate hikes to stop the yen’s slide, but that would also end up severely damaging the economy when it’s still in the middle of recovering from the pandemic.

Further into the future, some 79% say policy action to tackle either inflation or the yen before the end of Kuroda’s term in April is unlikely or very unlikely, according to the poll. Only 17% said that prospect’s at least likely. Meanwhile the percentage of those expecting a policy change at the first policy meeting under a new governorship rose to 15% from 4%.

Earlier month the yen slumped to 144.99 per dollar, setting a fresh 24-year low, but if it gets to 150, economists expect policy adjustment from the BOJ. The yen level that may trigger policy tweaks has been shifting over the past few months however, with economists seeing the 145 level before the last policy meeting, and 140 in June.

Despite stronger warnings by authorities over the yen’s abrupt drop, 81% of economists said currency intervention is unlikely or very unlikely.

“There’ll be a lot of attention paid to what Kuroda says about foreign exchange rates,” said Mari Iwashita, chief market economist at Daiwa Securities Co. “He’ll likely say something that shows his concern over the recent moves, but it won’t lead to actual action from the BOJ.”

A key focus for the BOJ gathering this time will be whether the bank decides to end the remaining part of its special Covid funding program as scheduled this month. Some 77% of respondents said it will be terminated, while 17% forecast another extension.

Some analysts are watching if and how the wording of the forward guidance will be tweaked following the end of the Covid funding program. The BOJ currently links the pandemic with its easing stance, saying that it “will not hesitate to take additional easing measures if necessary.”

The BOJ is also maintaining its easing bias by saying it expects interest rates to remain at their present or lower levels. Some 77% said that part won’t be adjusted even if the bank calls an end to the Covid program, according to the survey.

