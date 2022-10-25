(Bloomberg) -- Intervening in the foreign exchange market will only have a limited impact and looks inconsistent to market participants as long as the Bank of Japan sticks with low interest rates, according to a former official who was in charge of Japan’s currency policy.

“Politically, intervention had to happen, given the weak yen’s impact on prices,” said Naoyuki Shinohara, who served as chief forex official at the finance ministry during the great financial crisis. “But without monetary and fiscal policy working together, there’s no real impact.”

The yen has fallen almost 23% against the dollar this year, making it the worst performer among major currencies, even after Japan’s intervention last month. The BOJ’s insistence on maintaining rock-bottom interest rates while the Federal Reserve and others raise borrowing costs at speed is seen as one of the main factors contributing to the slide.

Still, Shinohara doesn’t expect the BOJ to change tack while Governor Haruhiko Kuroda is at the helm of the central bank. That’s a view shared by economists, though market participants see a greater likelihood that the BOJ will have to change course sooner amid pressure from the rising tide of higher global interest rates and the cost of continued intervention.

“Intervention should be a measure of last resort. It really shouldn’t be used as much as you can,” Shinohara said. “Still, by not announcing it each time, that creates a sense of caution in the markets and makes traders doubt themselves.”

Market moves this month suggest the government has kept taking action to push back against sharp yen falls without confirming its moves. Japan likely conducted its biggest ever currency intervention, worth as much as 5.5 trillion yen ($36.9 billion), to prop up the yen late Friday, according to BOJ figures and market estimates.

The yen weakness is due to both a worldwide strength in the dollar and the yen’s weakness against other currencies as well, the former forex chief said. A shift in dollar strength depends on a change in Fed policy, and a new direction could become clear toward the end of the year, Shinohara said.

“What’s more important is the decline in the competitiveness of Japanese economy’s and shifts in geopolitical risk” that are the structural reasons behind the sliding yen, he added, pointing to longer-term factors.

Japan is set to unveil an economic stimulus package in the coming days with more measures aimed at easing the pain of rising prices and securing more stable growth going head. Meanwhile, the BOJ is expected by all surveyed economists to keep its policy of spurring inflation on hold on Friday.

Shinohara, who also served in a senior role at the International Monetary Fund, sees Kuroda’s successor facing a tricky task to redirect policy. Communication with the markets will be key to the normalization process, he said.

“You have to start by saying you’re considering it, and slowly get the market used to the concept,” he said. “Otherwise yields will suddenly jump. It’s a very difficult process.”

