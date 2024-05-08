(Bloomberg) -- A summary from the Bank of Japan’s April policy meeting indicates board members are closely looking at the weak yen’s impact on inflation and seeing the potential for faster rate hikes as a result.

“If underlying inflation continues to deviate upward from the baseline scenario against the backdrop of a weaker yen, it is quite possible that the pace of monetary policy normalization will increase,” one of the nine board members said, according to a summary of the April 25-26 meeting released Thursday.

Another opinion held the view that “attention is warranted on the risk that prices will deviate upward from the baseline scenario” due to the yen’s depreciation and high oil prices.

The release of the latest summary of opinions comes after Governor Kazuo Ueda shifted his tone this week on the impact of the weak yen by strongly pointing to the possibility it could lead to a rate hike. That contrasted with his remarks at a post-meeting press conference last month, when he indicated little sense of urgency. The markets reacted by further selling the yen, and the government later was suspected of entering the market to prop up the currency.

The yen traded around 155.50 to the dollar Thursday morning after briefly touching 155.17 soon after the release of the summary.

In the summary, one member pointed to the chance of a rate hike coming earlier than financial markets currently anticipate if the BOJ’s price outlook is realized. The bank projected a key underlying inflation gauge would rise by 2.1% in the fiscal year starting in April 2026 in its quarterly report released together with the policy statement last month.

Another key topic of the gathering was the path of bond purchases, as the BOJ owns about a half of the nation’s outstanding government debt. Ahead of the meeting, there was market speculation that the bank would flag plans to cut its bond buying in a bid to ease downward pressure on the yen.

In the event, the BOJ kept bond purchases unchanged and reiterated that bond buying is no longer a policy tool.

“It is important for the bank to proceed with reducing its purchase amount of JGBs in a timely manner,” one member said, referring to government bonds. Another opinion was that “one option is to reduce the bank’s monthly purchase amount of JGBs — which is currently about ¥6 trillion ($38.6 billion) per month — based on the supply and demand balance for JGBs.”

Some opinions highlighted the importance of showing the BOJ’s intention to reduce its bond buying at some point.

