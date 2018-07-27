(Bloomberg) -- The Bank of Japan offered to buy an unlimited amount of bonds for a second time this week, seeking to tame a yield increase spurred by speculation that the central bank may consider adjusting its ultra-loose monetary policy. Yields and the yen pared gains.

The offer, made at 0.1 percent for the 5-10 year maturities, came after the benchmark yield reached that level for the first time in a year on Thursday. The yield has tripled from last Friday as media reports suggested that BOJ officials are debating ways to mitigate the side effects of its policy on the profits of lenders.

While the fixed-rate operation signals that the central bank continues to be guided by its target to keep the 10-year yield around zero percent, traders would look for clarity when Governor Haruhiko Kuroda announces the latest policy decision on July 31. Any change would be the first since September 2016 when the BOJ introduced the yield curve control in a bid to manage the impact of its bond purchases and negative interest rate.

"Until the BOJ formally announces its policy decision, it will continue its usual operations,” said Katsutoshi Inadome, senior fixed-income strategist at Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. in Tokyo. “That confirms the BOJ’s current stance to the market.”

The 10-year yield is half a basis point higher at 0.09 percent, after earlier climbing to 0.105 percent.

Global Markets

Earlier reports from Reuters, Asahi and Bloomberg and others have indicated that officials will discuss ways to keep their stimulus program sustainable while reducing its side effects. The BOJ may raise the threshold for its fixed-rate operations, while retaining its zero percent target, Jiji had reported overnight, according to Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co.

The speculation has roiled global markets this week and caused yield curves in Japan and other countries -- including the U.S. and Australia -- to steepen as traders hedged against the possibility of the Asian nation’s bond funds pivoting home.

This is only the sixth time that the BOJ has offered to buy an unlimited amount of bonds since the introduction of the YCC, and the first instance where it has had to conduct two such operations in one week. Only the offer in February 2017 had led to actual purchases.

Kuroda’s Dilemma

The dilemma for Governor Haruhiko Kuroda is that even as calls to adjust policy grow louder, persistently weak inflation dictates the need to maintain stimulus. Winding it back would strengthen the yen, further undermining efforts to spur price-gains, while also hitting Japanese exporters.

While Kuroda and his board have said they would consider discussing an exit from the stimulus policy from fiscal 2019, they have also consistently reiterated that there would be no change until the BOJ’s inflation target of 2 percent has been reached.

Still, the BOJ has been conducting “stealth tapering” by slowly cutting bond purchases over time. It added slightly less than 50 trillion yen worth of government bonds to its balance sheet in the year through March, much lower than its publicly-stated target of expanding the monetary base by 80 trillion yen annually.

