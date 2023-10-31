(Bloomberg) -- Traders are piling into fresh bets against the yen, showing a willingness to test how much further Japanese authorities will allow it to fall before intervening again in the currency market.

The yen staged its biggest one-day drop since April on Tuesday, sending it to a new year-to-date low. The slide came after the Bank of Japan’s underwhelming tweak to its cap on bond yields suggested any move away from ultra-loose monetary policy would be slow and gradual.

The decline pushed the yen toward 152 to the US dollar, around the threshold that a year ago drove Japanese authorities to swoop in to prop up the currency. It also weakened to the lowest since 2008 against the euro.

But traders were showing little fear that Japan will start buying the yen to halt its slide. Speculative US dollar calls pointed to mounting wagers on the yen’s weakness, while leveraged funds were seen adding to shorts following the Bank of Japan meeting.

“The Bank of Japan underwhelmed yet again,” said Saxobank market strategist Charu Chanana. “The yen bears returned and with 150 no longer being a line in the sand for USD/JPY, we could see 152 getting tested,” she said, noting that it could even hit 155.

The Bank of Japan on Tuesday continued loosening it’s grip on bond yields, saying that the 1% effective ceiling on 10-year government debt is now seen as a reference point.

But it remains the world’s last significant holdout to the hawkish tack taken by other major central banks, leaving bond yields there holding well below those in the US and Europe. That’s exerting a steady downward pull on the yen as Japanese investors shift cash elsewhere to capture higher yields.

Absent any direct intervention, foreign-exchange traders and strategists said that a more substantive monetary policy shift — and a narrowing of the difference in yields between the US and Japan — will be required to halt the yen’s slide. It’s fallen over 13% against the dollar this year after a similar sized decline in 2022.

The Bank of Japan’s decision “may not be enough to set it on an appreciation path,” said Aninda Mitra, a macro and investment strategist at BNY Mellon Investment Management in Singapore. “For that to happen, a dovish pivot from the Fed may also now be needed.”

The Japanese currency fluctuated around the 151.60 level in early Asia trading on Wednesday.

On Tuesday, the dollar pared a recent run of losses ahead of the conclusion of the Federal Reserve’s meeting Wednesday afternoon. It’s widely expected to keep interest rates steady while underscoring its commitment to holding monetary policy tight until the risk of inflation recedes.

Some investors said that the yen’s slide may ultimately prod the Bank of Japan to tightening its monetary policy more aggressively. Eventually, such a shift would likely strengthen the currency off recent levels, though there’s no signs of that happening soon.

“Given the recent weakening of the yen, even after the Bank of Japan adjusted its yield curve control, and Japan’s reliance on commodity imports, it would not surprise us to see the BOJ abandon YCC altogether in 2024,” said Spencer Hakimian, chief executive officer of Tolou Capital Management. “Hence, we see value in the yen at these levels.”

--With assistance from George Lei and Robert Fullem.

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.