(Bloomberg) -- The Bank of Japan offered to buy an unlimited amount of bonds for a third time in a week after the benchmark 10-year yield rose to an almost 18-month high ahead of the central bank’s policy decision on Tuesday.

The offer, made at 0.1 percent for the 5-10 year maturities, drew some 1.6 trillion yen ($14.4 billion) of bids which were all accepted, according to the central bank. The 10-year yield reversed the day’s advance after the move was announced. The BOJ bought some 94 billion yen of bonds in a similar operation on Friday in its attempt to tame a yield surge.

Speculation that the BOJ may tweak its policy at its July 30-31 meeting to manage the impact of its bond purchases and negative interest rate has sent yields tripling in the past week, while also spurring a steepening in global debt markets. The central bank may allow a bigger trading range for the 10-year yield than the targeted zero percent, or consider adjusting an annual target to expand its balance sheet, according to analysts.

“The biggest reason for this operation was the risk that the 10-year yield would rise significantly away from zero,” said Takenobu Nakashima, a quantitative strategist at Nomura Securities Co. in Tokyo. “The BOJ clearly wanted to send a message it will defend the 10-year target around zero percent.”

The 10-year yield was 0.5 basis point lower for the day at 0.095 percent, down from the 0.11 percent touched before the operation. That compares with a close of 0.03 percent on July 20. The yen fell 0.1 percent to 111.10 against the dollar as of 3:51 p.m. in Tokyo.

Any tweaks would be the first since September 2016, when the BOJ introduced the yield curve control. This is only the seventh time that the central bank has offered to buy an unlimited amount of bonds since the introduction of the YCC, and the first instance where it has had to conduct three such operations in one week.

“The BOJ faces an extremely difficult situation,” Naomi Muguruma, a senior market economist at Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. in Tokyo. “At this meeting, it may may just suggest that the rate used for unlimited bond buying isn’t fixed, as indicated by Friday’s market operation. This is just an area of adjustment in implementation, not the policy itself.”

The fixed rate of 0.10 percent for the operations on Friday and Monday was lower than the 0.11 percent offered at previous operations for the 5-10 year maturities. No bids were tendered for its offer on last Monday.

‘Prime The Market’

The dilemma for Governor Haruhiko Kuroda is that even as calls to adjust policy grow louder, persistently weak inflation dictates the need to maintain stimulus. Winding it back would strengthen the yen, further undermining efforts to spur price-gains, while also hitting Japanese exporters.

While Kuroda and his board have said they would consider discussing an exit from the stimulus policy from fiscal 2019, they have also consistently reiterated that there would be no change until the BOJ’s inflation target of 2 percent has been reached.

“I don’t think they may act as soon as tomorrow, it may be that they prime the market for a move later on in this year,” Claudio Piron, co-head of Asian currency and rates strategy at Bank of America Merrill Lynch in Singapore, said on Bloomberg Television.

“If there’s something a bit more aggressive, let’s say they shift the targeting away from 10-year to 5-year point of the curve, then we may have more of a sustained impact as well in terms of a steeper curve and a lower dollar-yen,” he said.

