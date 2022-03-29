(Bloomberg) -- The Bank of Japan stepped up its extraordinary market interventions aimed at capping yields Wednesday, saying it will buy more securities than planned at its regular operations, this time including longer-dated debt.

The BOJ will increase the amount of purchases in maturities covering three to 10 years and said it will offer to buy those as long as 30-years -- outside of its schedule -- adding extra firepower to its push for lower yields. The surprise move on the second day of the central bank’s unprecedented three-day purchase plan sent the benchmark 10-year yield 1.5 basis points lower to 0.23% and the yen higher.

“The large amounts of increases show the BOJ’s strong resolve to keep ranges under yield-curve control,” said Ataru Okumura, a strategist at SMBC Nikko Securities in Tokyo. “While the Fed is ignoring risks to the economy, the BOJ appears to be solely focusing on maintaining yield-curve control and ignoring the yen weakness risk.”

Japan Faces Down Market Testing Limits of Yield Curve Control

Japanese officials are attempting to beat back market speculation on all sides, striving to keep a lid on borrowing costs while containing a selloff in the currency. The BOJ pledged unlimited bond purchases this week as the 10-year yield reached the 0.25% ceiling of the range it allows for the maturity to trade amid a global debt selloff.

Wednesday’s move has amped up the spotlight on the BOJ’s quarterly asset purchase plan due Thursday, in particular for longer-dated maturities. They lie outside the BOJ’s yield-curve control policy and remain particularly vulnerable to volatility in the global bond market.

Bond Traders Turn to Super-Longs With BOJ Intervention in Focus

Historic Intervention

The BOJ interventions come as officials remain committed to keep policy loose to boost Japan’s moribund economy even as surging inflation worldwide spurs peers such as the Federal Reserve to roll back stimulus and raise interest rates.

The central bank conducted two unlimited purchase operations Monday -- and announced plans for more through Thursday -- a move which sent the yen plummeting to a seven-year low. It is the first time it has intervened over such a sustained period.

“It’s extremely important for a central bank to make good on promise so the BOJ has little choice but being aggressive as it has been,” said Jin Kenzaki, head of Japan research at Societe Generale SA. “A key concern is more about the impact of their bond operations on the yen. If the yen hits 130, the bank may have to consider adjusting its policy.”

