(Bloomberg) -- The Bank of Japan strengthened its policy pledge on interest rates, but left its main policy tools untouched Thursday, judging conditions in markets, prices and the economy to be sufficiently resilient with its existing stimulus.

The decision to bolster its forward guidance and leave interest rates and asset purchases unchanged came hours after the Federal Reserve cut rates for the third time this year. The BOJ’s decision to stand pat on its main policy measures was in line with the majority view of economists surveyed by Bloomberg.

The BOJ now says it expects short- and long-term interest rates to remain at current or lower levels as long as it is necessary to pay attention to the possibility of losing price momentum. It dropped a time frame of keeping rates extremely low until at least around spring 2020.

The BOJ decided that no major policy action was needed after reexamining the impact of the global slowdown on Japan’s economy and prices. The planned review initially generated speculation of looming extra stimulus when it was announced at the September meeting ahead of a sales tax increase expected to hit the economy.

Since the announcement of the review, a truce in the U.S.-China trade war has reassured markets and economic data for Japan has also shown domestic demand holding firm. With stocks near an 11-month high, the yen weaker and 10-year bond yields back in the BOJ’s preferred trading range around zero, the central bank effectively gained breathing space to hold off on action.

Yet, inflation has continued to slow, with the key price gauge at 0.3% in September, well away from the bank’s 2% target.

The challenge for Governor Haruhiko Kuroda, amid a wave of rate cuts by global central banks, has been finding a way to maintain expectations that the bank is still genuinely prepared to add stimulus to spur inflation if needed, and that it has the ammunition to do so. Losing that impression risks pushing up the yen, an outcome that would put further downward pressure on inflation while hitting the profits of Japan’s biggest exporters.

The revised guidance appears aimed at reinforcing that impression.

“The BOJ has almost no cards left to play,” Hiroshi Hanada, head of economic research at Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Bank, said before Thursday’s decision. “The BOJ will persistently try to pretend as if it has taken action so long as there is no emergency situation like the yen jumping to 100.”

What Bloomberg’s Economists Say

“The BOJ’s options are limited, in our view, mainly because boosting stimulus would probably do more harm than good. Lowering rates could be counter-productive -- further straining banks but doing little to increase credit demand.”

Yuki Masujima, economist

Policy Recap

A rate of -0.1% on some reserves financial institutions keep at the central bank.

Yield target of about 0% for 10-year Japanese government bonds, with a trading range of about 0.2 percentage point on either side of the mark.

A target of increasing JGB holdings by about 80 trillion yen ($739 billion) a year is now secondary to controlling interest rates. The actual pace of purchases has fallen to well below half that rate.

A guideline to increase holdings of exchange-traded funds by 6 trillion yen a year. Actual purchases vary widely from month to month, depending on market conditions.

