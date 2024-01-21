(Bloomberg) -- The Bank of Japan is expected to keep its main monetary policy settings steady Tuesday, with attention focused on how Governor Kazuo Ueda assesses progress made toward achieving the sustainable inflation needed for ending the negative interest rate.

All 51 BOJ watchers in a Bloomberg poll expect the bank to keep its short-term policy rate at -0.1% and leave the parameters of the yield curve control program intact at the two-day board meeting. With growing signs of solid wage growth this year, Ueda’s remarks on the degree of “certainty” of achieving the bank’s price goal will be closely scrutinized at a post-decision press conference.

The meeting takes place after economists ruled out the chances for an end to the world’s last negative rate this month in the wake of a major earthquake on New Year’s Day and Ueda’s dovish remarks at the end of December. Also, with Prime Minister Fumio Kishida facing a deepening slash-fund scandal, economists say this doesn’t seem to be the best moment for Japan’s first rate hike since 2007.

“The BOJ is already all set to scrap the negative rate, and it’s a question of when,” said Nobuyasu Atago, chief economist at Rakuten Securities and a former BOJ official. “There is no need to rush at the time of a disaster, and it’s most natural to ditch it at the April policy meeting.”

Most economists agree, as 59% of BOJ watchers share that view. By that point, the central bank will have been able to study the initial results of highly anticipated spring wage talks. Moreover, a new Tankan business survey, fresh results of hearings by branch managers and several additional sets of CPI figures will give officials more data to reference in explaining any move.

BOJ officials have been encouraged by growing signs of wage gains after some big businesses pledged larger raises this year. While the officials still see uncertainties over pay trends at the small firms that employ the bulk of Japan’s company workers, they’re generally optimistic about the outlook for wages, people familiar with the matter said.

That points to a chance of Ueda striking a brighter tone on the probability of attaining sustainable inflation. The chief has said in recent appearances that the certainty of hitting the 2% inflation goal has risen gradually. If that wording were to change even subtly it could trigger sharp moves in financial markets.

With market players easing their expectations for a rate cut by the Federal Reserve this year, the yen has once again begun retreating after a short-lived rally that started in November. If the currency weakens too much, it would drive up import costs and exacerbate household budget concerns. Ueda probably will avoid sounding too dovish in order to help put a floor under the currency.

The BOJ usually releases its policy decision and outlook report around noon, followed by Ueda’s press conference at 3:30 p.m.

What Bloomberg Economics Says...

“Signals from Governor Kazuo Ueda suggest the BOJ will stand pat until it determines that spring pay talks (shunto) between unions and business leaders starting in March lead to wage raises that boost prices sufficiently to secure its goal of 2% inflation.”

— Taro Kimura, economist

Click here to read the full report.

Another key focus will be updated quarterly economic projections. The bank is likely to discuss cutting its forecasts for economic growth and a gauge of inflation due to a drop in oil prices even as their overall assessment of price trends stays intact, people familiar with the matter told Bloomberg earlier this month.

That indicates changes wouldn’t much influence how they think about the path of monetary policy. Authorities are of the view that their price projections are already high enough to justify a policy change by being around 2% or higher, and their focus now is on whether the outlook for sustained inflation is sufficiently certain, people familiar the matter said.

Other key factors to watch:

Ueda has made it clear he won’t directly hint at potential policy shifts at meetings. He reckons market participants can anticipate moves to a certain extent by parsing the BOJ’s economic assessments. Any brighter signs for price growth would indicate the bank is closer to a rate hike.

Ueda’s expectations for the result of the spring wage talks are a vital point to monitor. Eiji Maeda, former BOJ executive director, predicts the outcome will surpass last year’s results, when unions won pledges for the highest increases in three decades.

The BOJ is expected to revise its projection for consumer prices excluding fresh food lower to around 2.5% from 2.8%. Analysts will study how the bank characterizes any revision. Ueda could highlight the positive aspects, noting that subsiding cost-push inflationary pressure increases households’ purchasing power.

Inflation forecasts that exclude fresh food and also energy may be more useful to gauge the BOJ’s view on underlying price trends. Those estimates are expected to be more or less unchanged.

Investors are watching for comments on the impact of the 7.6 magnitude tremor that struck northwest Japan. Ueda is likely to indicate no considerable economic effects observed so far, as the bank continues to monitor the situation.

The bank is likely to extend a lending program again in light of its continued efforts to support lending activity to aid the economic recovery.

