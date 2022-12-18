(Bloomberg) -- The Bank of Japan is expected to keep monetary stimulus unchanged at Governor Haruhiko Kuroda’s third from last policy meeting this week, as investors seek clues for the central bank’s path beyond Kuroda’s term.

The BOJ is forecast to leave its negative interest rate and yield curve control program unchanged at the end of a two-day gathering Tuesday, according to all 47 economists surveyed by Bloomberg.

That would leave BOJ watchers focusing more on the governor’s remarks on the inflation outlook and the possibility of a review of policy or a revision of an accord between the central bank and the government.

The BOJ has gained some breathing room after the yen strengthened against the dollar between policy meetings for the first time this year. For now it has risen well above levels that prompted currency interventions from the government.

The yield curve control program is currently facing no aggressive attack, as the Federal Reserve and other major central banks have started to slow their pace of tightening.

Kuroda has reiterated that there will be no rate hike before the bank confirms stable inflation backed by wage growth. The outcome from the annual spring wage negotiations will be a key indicator to watch with the results to be available just a few weeks before Kuroda concludes his decade-long stint on April 8.

That brings greater focus to any hints of developments that may lead to policy change after Kuroda’s term ends. Around half the BOJ watchers surveyed by Bloomberg expect a pivot to tightening under a new governorship next year.

Prime Minister Fumio Kishida is planning on revising a decade-old accord with the BOJ and will consider adding flexibility to the agreement’s 2% price goal, local media reported Saturday. The reports come after a key aide to Kishida told Bloomberg earlier this month that there is a possibility of reaching a new accord with the central bank.

Board Member Naoki Tamura called for a policy review at the appropriate time in a recent interview, while knowing that past assessments have resulted in policy adjustments.

BOJ officials see its possibility next year after examining wage growth momentum and the extent of a global slowdown, people familiar with the matter said earlier this month.

In contrast with slowing inflation in other major economies, Japan’s cost of living is still expected to accelerate to twice the pace of the BOJ’s 2% target in the coming months, according to analysts including from UBS Group and SMBC Nikko Securities.

BOJ officials see recent inflation as stronger and more widespread than previously anticipated, and it’s possible that a key inflation measure that excludes fresh food will reach 4%, according to people familiar with the matter. Still, their view that the price gains will start to slow in 2023 hasn’t changed, the people said.

The policy statement typically comes around noon, followed by a press briefing by Kuroda at 3:30 p.m.

What Bloomberg Economics Says...

“The focus is on whether the BOJ will review its policy in the foreseeable future — potentially opening a window for an eventual change in course. We will listen for any hints from Governor Haruhiko Kuroda.”

Yuki Masujima, economist

Click here to read the full report.

Here is what to look for

Any sign of a shift in the BOJ’s inflation outlook will be closely scrutinized. Kuroda said the bank is “a little closer” to its price target after the previous gathering in October. Since then the latest CPI reading has jumped to a 40-year high.

Kuroda has said a lack of wage growth is the biggest reason why ultra easy policy is needed. One key point is whether the governor is encouraged by labor unions and some firms including Suntory Holdings announcing their intention to aim for the highest wage increase in years.

Kuroda is likely to talk about his view on the need for a policy review next year, after he said it’s too early to do it now following Tamura’s remarks. His response on the possibility of revising the accord with the government will also be of interest to BOJ watchers.

The BOJ may tweak its view on capital spending after data have shown its robust recovery. Japan’s production dropped for a second month, testing the BOJ’s assessment that it has increased “as a trend.” More importantly, the bank is likely to maintain its outlook for Japan’s gradual recovery.

Some 73% of surveyed economists said the BOJ should do more to improve the function of the bond market. Mizuho Bank’s Daisuke Karakama said the central bank is now only keeping 10-year yields low, instead of the whole yield curve. Bond traders will be interested in hearing Kuroda’s take.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.