(Bloomberg) -- Two Bank of Japan veterans continue to lead the field to replace Governor Haruhiko Kuroda as investors mull the risk of Prime Minister Fumio Kishida’s choice jolting global financial markets.

Kuroda’s decade-long stint at the helm of the central bank comes to an end in April with speculation simmering over the likelihood that a new governor will adjust policy away from the full-bore stimulus of the last 10 years. Kishida has said the announcement will come in February.

Most BOJ watchers surveyed by Bloomberg see current Deputy Governor Masayoshi Amamiya or his predecessor Hiroshi Nakaso as the most likely successors among a large group of possible contenders that includes another former deputy and a finance ministry official, but no women.

The BOJ’s surprise decision to tweak its yield curve control program in December illustrated the scale of shockwaves that any hint of policy change at the bank can trigger. With bigger changes expected under a new governor, analysts say the enormous task of pulling back from unprecedented monetary easing needs handling by a veteran central banker.

Masayoshi Amamiya

In the latest Bloomberg survey of BOJ watchers, Amamiya ranked as the favorite to replace Kuroda, with 25 votes out of 37 responses. Known as “Mr. BOJ,” Amamiya has long played the key role of re-imagining policy to match the changing circumstances of the time.

Bold examples of the deputy governor’s policymaking resourcefulness are the “shock and awe” quantitative easing first championed by Kuroda and the yield curve control framework that gave Kuroda’s stimulus more sustainability. He also worked with the previous governor Masaaki Shirakawa, whose policy was often criticized for being “too little, too late.” His flexibility is a key element positioning him at the top of the list.

That suggests Amamiya, if selected, won’t simply be a continuation of Kuroda. He will likely keep an open mind and respond to the economic conditions and outlook he encounters this year and beyond.

Hiroshi Nakaso

Nakaso is chairman of Daiwa Institute of Research and is spearheading Tokyo’s efforts to position itself as a key financial hub in Asia and efforts to promote green financing. Nakaso served as deputy BOJ governor during Kuroda’s first five-year term, showing he is no stranger to ambitious stimulus efforts.

He is also known for his firefighting efforts during the global financial crisis. In a 740-page book published last year he also gives vivid descriptions of his intense battle as a central banker during Japan’s near-financial meltdown in the late 1990s. Nakaso has chaired study groups at the Bank for International Settlements and the Group of 20 and has close ties with a wide network of global central bankers.

He would likely place more importance on the long run health of the financial system given his background. Nakaso said in September that the BOJ has done more than its fair share and that “too much burden was placed on monetary policy.” In the January poll, six economists selected Nakaso.

What Bloomberg Economics Says...

“We expect Deputy Governor Masayoshi Amamiya to replace Kuroda in April, and maintain his former boss’s course for the time being. Our baseline view is that the BOJ won’t reduce stimulus until Japan achieves a recovery with sustainable wage growth. These conditions probably won’t be met until 1Q24.”

— Yuki Masujima, senior economist

For the full report, click here

Hirohide Yamaguchi

Yamaguchi served as the right-hand man under Kuroda’s predecessor Masaaki Shirakawa from 2008 to 2013 during which the BOJ faced criticism of acting too cautiously in the wake of the global financial crisis and the 2011 tsunami and nuclear disaster.

Yamaguchi’s nomination would likely fuel market speculation that Kishida is seeking a clear policy shift at the central bank after years of aggressive stimulus and bond yield control to support the economy and prices. He currently serves as chairman of the Government Pension Investment Fund board and chairman of the advisory board at Nikko Research Center.

In a research note published in January, he said Japan’s inflation may continue to accelerate in 2023 as strong corporate earnings lead to higher wages, hinting at scope for policy change. Three polled economists picked Yamaguchi in the January survey.

Masatsugu Asakawa

Asakawa, current head of the Asian Development Bank, is a skillfully spoken former finance ministry official. He used to be the country’s top currency bureaucrat and served as the trusted lieutenant of ex-Finance Minister Taro Aso, a key supporter of Kuroda’s push to generate inflation. If chosen, Asakawa would be climbing the same career ladder as Kuroda who came to the BOJ after helming the ADB.

Masazumi Wakatabe

Wakatabe is one of the BOJ’s two current deputy governors along with Amamiya. The former professor of Waseda University is known as a strong advocate of monetary stimulus. The BOJ shouldn’t hesitate to add easing if downside risks to the economy materialize, he has said. Market speculation for policy adjustment toward tightening would likely cool if Wakatabe is chosen.

Takatoshi Ito

Ito, a professor of Columbia University, is among the remaining names cited by economists as possible governors in previous surveys. He is a close ally of the current governor and was also in the mix when Kuroda was chosen in 2013. Ito is credited with convincing Kuroda of the importance of having an inflation target. Speaking last month, Ito said he was starting to see a chance of the BOJ hitting its price target this year. Separately he viewed recent BOJ tweaks as a step toward normalization.

Takehiko Nakao

Nakao, another former ADB chief, is known for fighting speculators who were driving the yen to record highs in the wake of Japan’s tsunami and nuclear disaster in 2011. As the country’s top currency bureaucrat he ordered Japan’s biggest ever daily intervention to weaken the yen. In a recent Bloomberg interview, he said the BOJ should review its policy with gradual adjustments in mind once the new leadership team is formed.

Shinichi Uchida

Uchida is a BOJ insider who has closely worked with Amamiya and Kuroda in managing monetary policy over the past decade. He likely shares Kuroda’s view that the bank shouldn’t raise borrowing costs until stable inflation is in sight with solid wage gains. Last year, Uchida signaled a high bar for raising the cap on 10-year yields by saying it would be equivalent to a rate hike.

Ryozo Himino

Himino, the former head of Financial Services Agency, won more votes from BOJ watchers as a possible deputy governor. In an interview with Bloomberg, he urged banks to find new ways to support their businesses, arguing that monetary policy wasn’t solely designed for them.

Etsuro Honda

Honda is another strong advocate of monetary easing. Honda played a key role in bringing regime change to the BOJ in 2013 as part of former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe’s brain trust. He also advised Abe to pack the BOJ’s nine-member board with other easing advocates. He acknowledged last year that the BOJ had little room to do more, and called for more fiscal spending to boost the economy.

