BOJ vs Market Frenzy, U.S. Borrowing Binge, U.K. Rates: Eco Day

(Bloomberg) -- Welcome to Tuesday, Asia. Here’s news from Bloomberg Economics to help get your day started:

The Bank of Japan concludes a two-day policy meeting amid intense speculation that it may adjust its massive monetary stimulus program. But former currency chief Tatsuo Yamasaki reckons that’s unlikely so there shouldn’t be much impact on the yen

The Treasury Department predicted the U.S. government’s borrowing needs will jump to the most since the financial crisis as the nation’s fiscal health deteriorates despite a booming economy

Money markets reckon the U.K. will raise interest rates this week, though there are still plenty of reasons the central bank might hold fire. Mark Carney revealed in an interview he spends half his time preparing the financial system and economy for Brexit

Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte took his cues from Donald Trump at their first meeting, setting himself up as the U.S.’s man in Europe

Canadians are feeling beaten down after months of wrangling over U.S. trade, with pessimism about the economy reaching the highest since the last recession

Singapore’s luxury real estate market is likely to be hardest hit by the government’s most recent property curbs

