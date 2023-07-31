(Bloomberg) -- The Bank of Japan sprung another surprise on Monday, announcing an unscheduled bond-purchase operation to tamp down rates after adjusting policy on Friday to allow benchmark yields to climb as high as 1%.

It was the first time since February that the BOJ has waded into the market this way, suggesting that it will continue to smooth any sharp upward moves. With yields spiking to a fresh nine-year high in morning trading, the BOJ announced that it would buy the equivalent of more than $2 billion bonds at market rates. The 10-year yield dropped back below 0.6% and the yen reversed its advance against the dollar.

The purchases are another reminder that Japan’s slow retreat from ultra-loose monetary policy brings a heightened risk of volatility and intervention across multiple asset classes globally. It also underscores the challenge in interpreting a rates regime that is built on gray lines to let the BOJ be flexible rather than clarity for markets.

“That flexibility is obtained with opaqueness on when they intervene,” said Calvin Yeoh, portfolio manager at hedge fund Blue Edge Advisors Pte in Singapore. “Flexibility is another word for optionality, which potentially manifests as volatility. No one knows exactly when, between 0.5 to 1%, does the BOJ step in meaningfully, which is an awfully wide range.”

A $3 Trillion Threat to Global Financial Markets Looms in Japan

The central bank on Friday kept its formal target for 10-year yields at around 0%, while saying its 0.5% ceiling would become a reference point, not a rigid limit, and that it would offer to buy 10-year debt at 1% each day. This final point suggested an effective doubling of the movement range for yields.

The change continues to rumble through Japanese rates markets and debt trading globally. With the BOJ now seen tolerating higher yields, there is a greater risk that a wave of Japanese cash — invested in everything from Treasuries to European bonds to Brazilian debt — may soon flow back toward Tokyo.

What Bloomberg’s Strategists Say...

“So the BOJ looks as though it will keep investors guessing on its new plan for conducting YCC for a while yet. That said, traders will likely work on the basis that as long as yields only grind higher gradually the central bank will not use a bazooka to stop the trend.”

— Mark Cranfield, MLIV strategist, Singapore

Click here for full report

Some watchers of the central bank now see the band as so wide that it renders the notion of a zero target largely meaningless. Yet Monday’s operation also shows that the BOJ can come into the markets at any time.

“Unscheduled operation was a surprise,” said Keiko Onogi, senior JGB strategist at Daiwa Securities in Tokyo. “The action is probably aimed at slowing the speed of yield gains after a sharp rally in the yields, and before a 10-year bond auction Tuesday.”

Speaking after Friday’s policy adjustment, Governor Kazuo Ueda had said he didn’t expect yields to get to 1% under current circumstances.

The view of many Tokyo-based economists is for 10-year yields to settle around 0.7%-0.8% by year-end, with some pointing to 1% as more likely next year than anytime soon.

“In the near term, 10-year yields may face upward pressure, and the BOJ will try to calm that with unscheduled JGB purchase operations,” said Shigeto Nagai, Japan head of Oxford Economics.

Kyohei Morita, chief Japan economist at Nomura Securities Co., expects “the next policy move from the BOJ to be the end of negative rates and YCC around April to June” when it is sure of sustainable inflation and wage gains.

Still views are split over whether this indicates the exit from its ultra-loose monetary policy is near. The latest forecasts released with Friday’s decision show that while the BOJ now sees inflation averaging well over 2% this year, it predicts it will weaken below the target in the next fiscal year.

--With assistance from Ruth Carson, Toru Fujioka and Yuko Takeo.

(Adds economist comments, updates prices)

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.