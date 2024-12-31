(Bloomberg) -- Bank of Korea Governor Rhee Chang-yong said he will stay focused on bringing inflation under control this year while fine-tuning policy to support financial stability and economic momentum.

“We should and will do all we can to achieve stable inflation,” he said, according to the text of a New Year speech on Monday. The central bank will continue to judge the optimal trajectory of interest rates and the necessary duration of its restrictive policy to bring the inflation rate to the 2% target range, he said.

At the same time Rhee also acknowledged the financial risks of prolonged policy tightness. He pointed to “some danger signals” involving realestate project financing.

Property developer Taeyoung Engineering & Construction asked last week for a rescheduling of its debt, reigniting concerns about the type of asset-backed security that triggered a credit crunch in 2022. South Korea’s construction industry relies heavily on short-term borrowing.

“We should be thoroughly prepared for the possibility of financial instability stemming from the continuation of our restrictive stance,” Rhee said.

Rhee’s continued focus on prices reflects concerns that pent-up cost pressures and a potential flare-up in commodity costs may delay the cooling of inflation.

Consumer prices rose 3.2% from a year earlier last month, decelerating a whisker from November. While the pace has slowed for a second month and is expected to moderate further in 2024, the BOK is keeping its policy rate at 3.5% until it has seen more progress toward its target.

Rhee’s emphasis on prices and keeping rates restrictive may put BOK policy at odds with the Federal Reserve in the coming months. The US central bank is expected to embark this year on a policy pivot earlier than first thought. Economists also see the BOK eventually cutting rates before the end of the year.

Rhee said each nation is more likely to pursue its own policy path now, providing more scope for the BOK to shape policy based on its domestic situation.

Regarding financial risks, Rhee said the central bank will cooperate with regulators to sort out in an orderly fashion troubled loans that materialize. He called for particular caution to make sure that credit risks along the “weak chains” of the economy stay contained.

South Korean officials met last week and pledged to step up a $66 billion program to stabilize markets if needed to limit the spillover from Taeyoung’s woes. The program includes a bond market fund, corporate bond purchase program and guarantees for property-related financing.

