(Bloomberg) -- Core inflation could prove stickier than expected in South Korea as economic uncertainties loom large, the Bank of Korea said in its semiannual inflation report.

Core inflation — which excludes oil and agricultural prices — could persist for longer than expected amid a tight labor market and local demand, the central bank said. The risk of upward pressure on core prices is “somewhat big,” officials said in the statement, while the pace of deceleration so far has been “very slow.”

The BOK board can only discuss a rate cut if there’s enough evidence of sustained inflation moderation to the 2% target “but at this stage, we need to confirm whether inflation will even ease to around 3%,” Governor Rhee Chang-yong said in a briefing Monday following the release of the report. He reiterated that it’s still too early to discuss a rate cut.

The BOK said it expects headline inflation to ease to around the 2% level in the coming months before edging up to around 3% at the end of the year. The central bank expects price pressures to exceed the target level for a “considerable period of time” amid economic uncertainties, including the risk of higher oil prices and changes in global demand, according to the statement.

While overall consumer prices eased for a fourth straight month in May, core inflation has remained more than double the Bank of Korea’s 2% overall inflation target.

The BOK has kept its policy rate unchanged at 3.5% for three straight meetings citing sticky inflation and the risk of additional Federal Reserve rate increases. Rhee has previously brushed off the possibility of discussing rate cuts, saying the central bank needs to first see a sustained drop in price pressures. Most members of the BOK’s board were open to a central bank terminal rate of 3.75% in May.

Korea’s labor market continues to tighten, with the unemployment rate falling to 2.5% in May, the lowest in data going back to 1999. Consumer demand has also remained steady.

Going forward, there’s increased uncertainty related to oil prices, economic trends at home and abroad and the size of utility price hikes, which bite into consumer spending, the report said.

South Korea’s three-year bond yield remained largely unchanged around 3.59% following Rhee’s comments, while the won closed 0.7% weaker against the dollar largely due to a stronger greenback.

