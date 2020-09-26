(Bloomberg) --

Suspected Boko Haram fighters killed at least 11 members of the Nigerian security forces when they ambushed a government convoy in the northeast of the country, according to a police spokesman.

The militants opened fire on Friday as the vehicles headed to the town of Baga, causing the deaths of eight policemen and three men belonging to a pro-government paramilitary group, Edet Okon, a public relations officer for Borno state’s police force, said in an emailed statement. He added that the attackers sustained casualties, without giving further details

Another convoy transporting the governor of Borno state, Babagana Zulum, managed to reach Baga the previous day, his spokesman said in a separate statement. He was there to supervise plans to return displaced residents who had fled the Islamist insurgents nearly two years ago, it said.

Boko Haram, some factions of which are allied to Islamic State, has waged a violent campaign in northeast Nigeria for more than a decade to impose its version of Islamic law on Africa’s most populous country.

©2020 Bloomberg L.P.