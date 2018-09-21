(Bloomberg) -- Suspected Boko Haram insurgents on Wednesday night burnt down three villages in Konduga local government area in Borno State, in an attack that left six people dead, the National Emergency Management Agency said.

“Villagers told rescue officials who went on assessment that the insurgents shot indiscriminately, looted food items before setting the villages on fire,” NEMA’s North East Zonal Coordinator Bashir Garga said Thursday in an emailed statement.“Over 180 households were affected by the attack.”

Boko Haram Islamist militants have waged a violent campaign in Nigeria’s northeast since 2009 to impose its version of Islamic law on Africa’s most populous country of almost 200 million people. Its attacks have left tens of thousands of people dead.

To contact the reporter on this story: Michael Olukayode in Maiduguri at molugbode1@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Sophie Mongalvy at smongalvy@bloomberg.net, Eric Ombok, Helen Nyambura

©2018 Bloomberg L.P.