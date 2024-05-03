(Bloomberg) -- Boliden AB will reopen its Irish zinc mine later this year after striking a deal with unions that’ll reduce costs but cut the workforce by a third.

Boliden mothballed the Tara zinc mine, Europe’s largest, last July in response to weak prices for the metal, high energy costs and a slew of production setbacks. The company expects the deal with workers — together with falling energy prices — to bring significant cost savings, it said Friday.

The restart offers a sign that calmer energy markets are starting to bring relief to some corners of European industry, after sectors from metals to fertilizer producers curbed or suspended output at the peak of the crisis. Zinc smelting company Nyrstar NV also said this week it will fire up an idled plant in the Netherlands after securing state support to help reduce costs.

The Tara mine will also benefit from a recent reduction in processing fees that are deducted from the prices smelters pay for ore, Boliden said. Korea Zinc Co., one of the world’s top smelters — in April agreed to a 40% cut in fees in a deal with Canada’s Teck Resources Ltd., indicating increased competition for ore.

Boliden will start to ramp up operations in the fourth quarter and expects the mine to be back at full capacity in January. It will also resume exploration at the site. Full-time workers will be reduced to about 400 from more than 600 before last year’s shutdown.

All base metals rose Friday, as the dollar declined in the wake of a weaker than expected increase in US non-farm payrolls. Zinc prices rose 0.9% to $2,911 a ton as of 3:15 p.m. in London. Copper was up 1.2% and aluminum rose 0.6%.

