(Bloomberg) -- Bolivia was downgraded further into junk territory by Fitch Ratings, which said falling international reserves threaten the nation’s ability to service its debt.

Fitch cut the country to CCC from B- on Tuesday, after reserves dipped by $2.1 billion last year to just $1.7 billion, most of which is held in gold, the ratings company said. The landlocked South American nation has struggled to prop up its currency, the boliviano, which is pegged at a rate close to 7-per-dollar.

“A significant decline in usable international reserves to very low levels,” poses risks to macroeconomic stability and debt service capacity, Fitch said in a statement.

Fitch does not assign an outlook to CCC rated borrowers — a group that currently also includes Pakistan.

Fitch expects the government to prioritize external debt payments through 2025. Bolivia owes $110 million a year in coupon payments on global bonds maturing in 2028 and 2030. However, it will face a $333 million installment in 2026, “which could pose a much greater challenge,” Fitch said.

The note due in 2028, which is thinly traded, has risen about 8 cents this year to around 56 cents on the dollar, according to indicative pricing compiled by Bloomberg.

Seaport Global on Tuesday recommended selling Bolivia bonds, citing the reserves squeeze.

“Central Bank funding of the fiscal deficit, combined with a fixed exchange rate, is resulting in a depletion of international reserves that has now reached critical levels,” Ricardo Penfold, Seaport’s managing director, wrote in a note to clients.

Bolivia’s finance ministry rejected Fitch’s downgrade, saying that the ratings agency ignores positive economic results and social welfare programs.

“It lacks an analysis of the true dimension of the national economy’s positive results and the efforts taken to confront the adverse international environment,” the ministry said in a statement.

The ministry said its model prioritizes the well-being of families and the economy generally as reflected in contained inflation, price stability, falling unemployment, lower poverty and reduced inequality, even as other countries fail to protect the most vulnerable. The ministry said Bolivia guarantees payment of its debts.

