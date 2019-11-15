(Bloomberg) -- Bolivia’s interim government said it will expel all Venezuelan diplomats in the country, as it re-aligns its foreign policy with the U.S. and its allies.

Foreign Affairs Minister Karen Longaric, who was sworn in this week, said this is because representatives of President Nicolas Maduro’s Venezuelan government have interfered in Bolivia’s internal affairs.

Longaric told reporters that the measure applies to all employees of the Venezuelan Embassy.

Venezuela was a close ally of Bolivian President Evo Morales, who resigned and this week fled to Mexico. At the same time, Morales had a prickly relationship with Washington.

Morales’s allies, who have a majority in both houses of congress, say the new government is illegitimate and that it has no authority to make policy decisions.

Morales resigned Nov. 10 after three weeks of protests when he lost the support of the security forces. He says he’s the victim of a coup.

To contact the reporter on this story: John Quigley in Lima at jquigley8@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Matthew Bristow at mbristow5@bloomberg.net, Robert Jameson

©2019 Bloomberg L.P.