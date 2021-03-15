(Bloomberg) -- A Bolivian judge ordered that former President Jeanine Anez be sent to jail after prosecutors accused her of terrorism, conspiracy and sedition in what they say was a coup in 2019. The nation’s dollar bonds dropped.

Anez was given four months preventive detention on the the grounds that she’s a flight risk, according to state-controlled news agency ABI. Two of her former ministers were also jailed.

“They’re sending me to jail for four months to await judgment for a “coup” that never took place,” Anez said in a post on Twitter.

Bolivia’s bonds due in 2028 fell to 86.4 cents on the dollar, the lowest since October.

Anez, then an opposition senator, took power in 2019 after socialist President Evo Morales fled the country following a contested election and mass protests. As soon as she took office, the country switched overnight from being a friend of Venezuela to an ally of U.S. President Donald Trump.

Anez became so unpopular that she withdrew her candidacy in last year’s presidential election and Morales’s socialist party, MAS, now under the leadership of Luis Arce, regained power in a landslide victory.

The former president has accused the socialist party of political persecution and abuse, and denies that she took power illegally.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.