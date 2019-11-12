(Bloomberg) -- A Bolivian opposition lawmaker declared herself interim president after assuming the leadership of the Senate.

Speaking in congress, Senator Jeanine Anez said she will organize new elections as soon as possible.

Supporters of former President Evo Morales, who quit on Nov. 10, had said she has no constitutional authority to lead the country.

“As president of the senate, I assume the presidency immediately,” Anez told a half-empty chamber, which was boycotted by Morales’ majority MAS party. “I promise to take all necessary measures to pacify the country.”

The nation has had a power vacuum and constitutional crisis since Morales resigned under pressure from the military, before fleeing to Mexico.

Morales’ vice president, and the heads of the two houses of congress also quit, leaving the country without a constitutional replacement for the head of state.

