Bolivia President Evo Morales Resigns After Army Tells Him to Go

(Bloomberg) -- Bolivian President Evo Morales resigned after the nation’s armed forces chief called on him to quit to ensure peace in the country.

Earlier on Sunday, the socialist leader had agreed to hold a new election after the Organization of American States published a report saying the Oct. 20 presidential election had been marred by serious irregularities.

To contact the reporter on this story: Matthew Bristow in Bogota at mbristow5@bloomberg.net

To contact the editor responsible for this story: Matthew Bristow at mbristow5@bloomberg.net

©2019 Bloomberg L.P.