(Bloomberg) -- Bolivia’s central bank reiterated its commitment to defending its dollar peg as long lines of nervous savers formed outside the bank’s headquarters for a third day and the nation’s international bonds extended losses.

“Maintaining a stable currency gives security to the population which allows us to live in a stable economy, in a process of economic recovery,” central bank President Edwin Rojas told reporters in La Paz on Thursday.

The monetary authority began selling dollars directly to the public this week, and across the country via state-controlled Banco Union, to meet a surge in demand. Bolivia’s currency, the boliviano, has been pegged to the dollar since 2008.

Outside the building where Rojas was speaking, people were queuing in a line three blocks long to buy dollars at the bank’s counters. The scramble for US currency was stoked by growing fears over the bank’s dwindling cash reserves, as well as by the finance ministry’s call on the population last week to cut their demand for dollars.

People across Latin America often try to convert their savings into dollars when they are worried about possible economic upheaval. Foreign investors are also showing signs of concern, ditching the nation’s debt in recent days.

Bolivia’s bonds due 2028 fell 1.7 cent to 67.2 cents on the dollar in early trading on Thursday, the lowest level since they were issued in 2017, sending the yield up to 13.9%, according to indicative pricing data collected by Bloomberg.

The central bank has sold $7 million directly to 650 members of the public this week, and transferred $91 million to other banks to help them meet demand, Rojas said. The bank has taken steps to cut the queues by increasing the number of tellers and trying to accelerate the administrative process, he added.

Hawkers offered to sell plastic chairs and umbrellas to people waiting in line, which have been orderly and without signs of panic. In downtown La Paz, black-market sellers offered greenbacks at an exchange rate of 7.2 bolivianos, higher than the bank’s rate of 6.96, suggesting a growing scarcity of dollars.

The central bank’s cash reserves slumped nearly 70% to $372 million on Feb. 8, from about $1.2 billion a year earlier. Although the bank still had $3.5 billion in total reserves on that date, most of it is gold which cannot easily be converted into cash without a change in the law. The bank spends dollars to maintain the currency peg.

The central bank hasn’t updated its weekly statistical bulletin since Feb. 17.

“While liquid reserves are low, the central bank could monetize gold reserves should the assembly pass an outstanding law allowing it to do so,” said Nathalie Marshik, a managing director for Latin America fixed income at BNP Paribas SA, in response to written questions. “Our view is that they buy themselves a little bit of time with the gold reserves, but, barring a reversal in dollar inflows thanks to exports or new concrete financing, the crisis will only escalate.”

After an $183 million bond comes due in August, Bolivia’s next major payment isn’t until 2026, giving the government breathing room.

President Luis Arce, who won the presidency in a landslide in 2020 for the socialist MAS party, helped introduce the currency peg of about 7 per dollar when he was finance minister in 2008.

