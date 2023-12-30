(Bloomberg) -- Former Bolivian President Evo Morales was barred from a 2025 reelection bid by a high court ruling that limits the presidency to two terms.

The Constitutional Court overturned a 2017 decision that allowed Morales to seek a third term, according to a 82-page ruling on Friday cited by Correo del Sur. The court found that unlimited reelection is not a human right, throwing out an argument advanced in the past by Morales’ socialist MAS party.

Morales responded to the ruling Saturday morning in a post on X, saying it was political and proof of a conspiracy against his party by the “Bolivian right.”

“No fear,” he wrote. “The fight continues, sisters and brothers!”

When Morales announced his planned candidacy on the social media platform X in September, dollar bonds fell to the lowest in almost six months.

Morales, 64, won three terms and governed Bolivia between 2006 and 2019. After losing a referendum on term limits, he fled the country in 2019 following a disputed election.

