Bolivia’s Morales Granted Asylum in Mexico on Concern for Safety

(Bloomberg) -- Bolivian President Evo Morales requested and was granted political asylum by Mexico, the nation’s foreign affairs minister Marcelo Ebrard said.

Mexico has communicated to Bolivia’s foreign ministry to ensure safe passage to the country, Ebrard said at a news conference in Mexico City on Monday.

The asylum was granted due to “humanitarian reasons”, Ebrard said, adding that Morales’ “life and integrity are under risk.”

Bolivia is in chaos after a night of arson attacks and clashes. Morales quit Sunday following election irregularities that triggered weeks of violence and intervention from the armed forces.

Mexico, along with Venezuela and Cuba, has called the military intervention a “coup.” U.S. President Donald Trump applauded the armed forces for “abiding by its oath to protect not just a single person, but Bolivia’s constitution.”

