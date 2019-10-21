(Bloomberg) -- Bolivian President Evo Morales will need to win a run-off vote to clinch a fourth term as president of the South American nation, early results of Sunday’s election show.

Morales captured 45% of the vote, compared with 38% for his closest rival, Carlos Mesa, with 83% of the ballots counted, Bolivia’s electoral agency reported. At present, the gap between the two is too narrow to avoid a run-off vote in December.

The preliminary numbers show Mesa’s performance was much better than expected, although Morales could still widen his lead as the electoral court counts votes from rural areas where he’s traditionally stronger. An Ipsos Bolivia poll published Oct. 13 put Morales at 40% and Mesa at 22%, with a 2% margin of error.

Morales has presided over more than a decade of economic growth, rising incomes and falling poverty, but this election has been the stiffest test to date for the leader, an Aymara Indian in a country historically ruled by a richer, white elite. His dedication to democracy has been questioned since he ignored the result of a 2016 referendum on presidential term limits.

Economic Challenge

Meanwhile, the nation’s economy may be starting to slow down. Just three commodities make up over 70% of Bolivia’s exports: gas, zinc and gold. With exports of gas in decline, the country’s future sources of income look less secure.

The Morales government, which has been pragmatic in spite of his left-leaning rhetoric, has sought to shore up economic activity with public spending. But that’s sparked an increase in the nation’s public debt and a dwindling of its international reserves.

Bolivia’s Supreme Electoral Court released a statement earlier on Sunday stating that voting in the Andean nation had largely taken place “normally” and “with few incidents.”

To contact the reporters on this story: Jonathan Roeder in Mexico City at jroeder@bloomberg.net;Bruce Douglas in Brasilia Newsroom at bdouglas24@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Juan Pablo Spinetto at jspinetto@bloomberg.net, Walter Brandimarte

©2019 Bloomberg L.P.