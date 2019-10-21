(Bloomberg) -- Bolivia’s opposition is alleging foul play after the electoral authority stopped updating the vote count in a tight presidential election.

President Evo Morales appeared to have been forced into a run-off vote, as opposition candidate Carlos Mesa did better than forecast by polls.

With 84% of ballots counted, the electoral authority stopped updating the results, without explanation. The partial count showed Morales with 45% versus 38% for Mesa.

“The government is using the electoral authority to eliminate the path to a second round,” Mesa said, in a post on Twitter.

The Organization of American States, which is monitoring the election, said in a post on Twitter that Bolivia’s electoral authority must explain why it halted the transmission of preliminary results.

In a 2017 election in Honduras, the vote count stalled when opposition candidate Salvador Nasralla took a five percentage point lead over President Juan Orlando Hernandez. When counting resumed days later, Nasralla’s lead had narrowed and Hernandez eventually took the lead, winning the election and sparking cries of fraud.

