(Bloomberg) -- Bolivian police arrested former President Jeanine Anez late Friday after prosecutors accused her of terrorism, conspiracy and sedition in an alleged coup in 2019.

Former Justice Minister Alvaro Coimbra and ex Energy Minister Rodrigo Guzman were also detained, La Razon newspaper reported. Further arrest warrants have been issued for three former ministers under Anez and some military chiefs, the paper added.

“I inform the Bolivian people that Jeanine Anez was detained and that she now finds herself in the hands of the police,” Cabinet Chief Eduardo del Castillo said on Twitter.

Anez, then an opposition senator, took power in 2019 after socialist President Evo Morales fled the country following mass protests and a contested election. As soon as she took office, the country switched overnight from being a friend of Venezuela to an ally of U.S. President Donald Trump.

Anez became so unpopular that she withdrew her candidacy in last year’s presidential election and Morales’s socialist party, MAS, now under the leadership of Luis Arce, regained power in a landslide victory.

The former president has accused the socialist party of political persecution and abuse, denying that a coup ever took place.

