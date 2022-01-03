(Bloomberg) -- President Jair Bolsonaro was admitted to a hospital in Sao Paulo after spending his holidays at a beach in the southern state of Santa Catarina.

The president was taken to the hospital in the early hours of Monday with signs of another intestinal obstruction, G1 website reported without saying how it obtained the information. A government official confirmed he was in the hospital, without providing details.

Bolsonaro has undergone a series of surgeries after being stabbed in the abdomen during the campaign trail in 2018.

