(Bloomberg) -- The front-runners in Brazil’s presidential election are seeking support in the country’s most populous state, where the polling gap between them has narrowed in the last days of the campaign.

President Jair Bolsonaro is attending an event in Campinas, one of the biggest cities in Sao Paulo state, before taking part in a televised debate later Saturday. Meanwhile, former President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, who is not expected to participate at the debate, has two rallies scheduled in the state’s capital on Saturday.

Followed by a group of people mostly dressed in green and yellow, Bolsonaro led a motorcycle rally in Campinas before speaking to a crowd on board of a sound truck. The incumbent repeated his pro-gun agenda and attacks on his opponent.

Lula’s lead over Bolsonaro among Sao Paulo state’s voters is at 7 percentage points, according to a Datafolha poll released this week, less than the 10-point advantage reported a week earlier. That is a smaller gap compared with a national poll also conducted by Datafolha, which shows Lula with 47% and Bolsonaro with 33%.

Both candidates are focusing on populous regions of the country in the week before the election day. Bolsonaro is continuing to reach out to female voters, while Lula is facing a tough fight with his opponent among evangelical groups.

