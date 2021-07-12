(Bloomberg) -- Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro nominated Attorney General Andre Mendonca to the Supreme Court, making him the first evangelical Christian positioned to join the top court.

The president announced his choice after meeting with Chief Justice Luiz Fux Monday evening and emphasized Mendonca’s religion. “He is extremely evangelical, he’s an evangelical pastor,” the president said while speaking to journalists afterward. “I said that I make just one request of him -- and he says the deal is done -- to once a week start the session with a prayer.”

Bolsonaro had long promised to appoint an evangelical judge to the Supreme Court. The country’s significant -- and growing -- evangelical population make up a key pillar of the president’s support base, one that becomes even more important with his popularity falling to record lows a little over a year before the next presidential election and amid a ballooning vaccine scandal.

Mendonca, 48, served as Justice Minister following the resignation of Sergio Moro. He will be the second justice indicated by Bolsonaro. The first pick, Kassio Nunes, was endorsed by the powerful centrao lobby within congress and was seen as helping Bolsonaro shore up support in the legislature.

The nomination will be submitted to Brazil’s senate for approval in a few days. If confirmed, Mendonca would fill the seat left vacant by the age-limited retirement of 75-year-old Marco Aurelio.

