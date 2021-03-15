(Bloomberg) -- President Jair Bolsonaro replaced General Eduardo Pazuello at the helm of the health ministry as daily records of infections and deaths add pressure on Brazil to get the coronavirus pandemic under control.

Cardiologist Marcelo Queiroga accepted an offer to become the country’s new health chief, the president told supporters in front of the residential palace on Monday.

“I had an excellent conversation with him this afternoon,” Bolsonaro said. “In my understanding he has everything to do a good job, continuing everything that Pazuello has done so far.”

Queiroga will be the fourth person in charge of the health ministry since the coronavirus arrived in the country a little over a year ago. Luiz Henrique Mandetta and Nelson Teich, who both had medical background, left after disagreements with Bolsonaro over social distancing and unproven treatments against Covid-19. Pazuello had been in the post since May.

Pressure to replace Pazuello, a logistics expert in the Army, grew in the past few weeks as Brazil succumbs to a new wave of the virus. The country has consistently reported more than 75,000 cases and 2,000 deaths a day, overtaking India -- which has a population over six times larger -- in total infections.

Brink of Collapse

Several hospitals across the country have no room for more patients as the nation’s health system finds itself on the brink of collapse. The surge in cases has been made worse by lax social distancing orders and a new, more contagious variant that originated in the Amazonian capital of Manaus.

Earlier this year, patients died in Manaus as oxygen ran out, a crisis that sparked a Supreme Court investigation into Pazuello’s actions and dented his reputation. The General had already faced harsh criticism over a data blackout when he first took over the job, as well as for promotion of chloroquine and other unproven medication against Covid also touted by Bolsonaro.

“It is as simple as that: one commands and the other obeys,” Pazuello said in October, when Bolsonaro disallowed his minister to buy Sinovac Biotech Ltd’s vaccine because of its Chinese origin.

A lack of vaccines -- which Pazuello is largely blamed for -- has added to concerns about the recovery of Latin America’s largest economy. Conversations with pharmaceutical companies including Pfizer Inc have dragged on for months, leaving the country with few shots at hand. The health ministry has repeatedly reduced the amount of doses it expects to have at hand in March, pushing congress to ask for a formal response and leaving states and cities trying to buy their own.

