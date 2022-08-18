Bolsonaro Charges at Man Who Heckled Him in Front of His Home

(Bloomberg) -- Brazil’s Jair Bolsonaro tried to snatch the mobile phone of a young man who cursed at the conservative president in front of his home in Brasilia, where he frequently stops to greet supporters.

Video footage published by G1 website on Thursday shows the president leaving his car and lunging at the man who was holding up his phone, apparently to shoot a video, while hurling insults at the leader.

The president, who’s up for re-election in October, grabbed the man by the arm and collar before bodyguards intervened, throwing the heckler to the ground.

Bolsonaro’s office didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

Brazil’s presidential campaign officially started this week amid growing polarization between supporters of Bolsonaro and his leftist challenger, former President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, who’s leading the race.

