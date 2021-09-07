(Bloomberg) -- President Jair Bolsonaro criticized Brazil’s judicial branch as pro-government rallies started on Tuesday, the latest escalation of political tensions in Latin America’s largest economy.

“We will no longer accept that any authority, using force, goes above the constitution,” Bolsonaro said in a speech before thousands of supporters in Brasilia that was broadcast on social media in the morning. “The Supreme Court lost the minimum conditions to continue within that tribunal.”

Bolsonaro has been ratcheting up his rhetoric in recent months, sparring with the country’s top court over what he says are rulings beyond the justice’s authority and with electoral authorities over unsubstantiated claims of voter fraud. At the same time, he’s been targeted by investigations authorized by the Court for spreading falsehood and he faces a senate probe for alleged irregularities in the procurement of vaccines against Covid-19.

“We don’t want a rupture, we don’t want to fight with any power but we can’t accept that one person sinks our democracy,” the president said in front of the large crowds, without naming any individuals.

Bolsonaro is expected to give another speech in Sao Paulo in the afternoon.

Tuesday’s demonstrations in cities including Brasilia and Sao Paulo, organized by the government in the past few weeks to coincide with Brazil’s Independence Day holiday, are a test of Bolsonaro’s popularity and political organization ahead of the 2022 general election. Buses full of supporters have arrived this week in the capital, with some pitching tents near the presidential palace. Robust turnout could revive his momentum at a time his popularity is plummeting.

The iShares MSCI Brazil ETF rose as much as 3.2% in New York on Tuesday, the most intraday in a week. Brazil’s stock market was closed for the national holiday.

Turbulent Background

Local media has already reported clashes between Bolsonaro supporters and the police. On Monday night, some of his backers in Brasilia for the rally briefly broke through a blockade protecting ministries and government buildings.

The former army captain is contending with a growing list of challenges including inflation approaching 10%, as a historic drought pressures food and electricity prices. Support from business and agribusiness lobbies is flagging -- a key group in the president’s political base --, and a senate probe into his erratic handling of the pandemic continues to uncover signs of scandal.

Against such a turbulent background, Bolsonaro has used insinuations of democratic disruption to inflame his loyalists and attack the country’s institutions, especially the Supreme Court.

Expressing doubts over the impartiality of the electoral system by which he won office have become one of the rallying points for the demonstrations. These efforts have heightened the apprehension of local political authorities across the country, who fear Brazil could become a stage for violent confrontation like the Jan. 6 U.S. capital riot.

The president’s ambivalent rhetoric has done nothing to dispel such concerns. Last week he said that the presidential election will either result in his victory, his arrest or his death.

