(Bloomberg) -- Brazil’s President Jair Bolsonaro said he’ll hold off congratulating Joe Biden on his election victory, echoing U.S. President Donald Trump in alleging fraud at the polls.

“I am waiting a little bit more,” he told reporters on Sunday in Rio de Janeiro. “I have my sources of information that there really was a lot of fraud. Was it enough to define one or the other, I don’t know, and I am holding back a little more.”

The far-right Bolsonaro has been a Trump ally and often emulated his style of governing.

Brazil’s Bolsonaro Is Trump’s Biggest Orphan: Mac Margolis

Even before his own election in 2018, Bolsonaro had questioned the reliability of his own country’s electronic voting system. Since then, he has repeatedly called for Brazil to drop electronic voting and bring back paper ballots, even though he didn’t present proof of any election fraud. He has previously said he should have won with an even bigger margin.

Trump said Sunday that the fight to overturn his re-election defeat “probably” won’t reach the Supreme Court, which had been the goal of his legal team. In a Fox News interview, he rehashed a litany of unfounded allegations about the Nov. 3 election without offering new evidence for his claim that millions of votes across several battleground states were fraudulent.

Bolsonaro’s comments on the U.S. elections came after he voted in Brazil’s municipal election, where 57 cities are returning to the ballots for a second-round vote after initial polls on Nov. 15. None of the mayoral candidates he supported secured a straight win in the first round of voting, and those who made it to a runoff find themselves trailing in opinion polls.

Bolsonaro is following the advice of his closest advisers to remain discreet and not support any candidates in the second round, according to the Valor Economico.

