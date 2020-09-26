(Bloomberg) -- Brazil President Jair Bolsonaro underwent surgery on Friday to remove a stone in his bladder, a routine procedure performed at a Sao Paulo hospital.

On Saturday morning his press office said he was recuperating without a fever or complications, and that he was up and walking. He was discharged from the hospital Saturday afternoon, they said in a statement.

“The procedure was carried out without complications, lasting 1h30 and the stone was completely removed,” his press office said in a statement following the operation, adding that the leader was stable, without a fever or pain.

Bolsonaro, 65, arrived early in the morning at the Albert Einstein hospital for the surgery his doctors described as “minimally invasive.” He is expected to remain there until Saturday, according to his press office.

The president told the local press in late August he’d need surgery to remove a bladder stone bigger than a bean that he’s had for more than five years.

Bolsonaro has undergone a series of serious surgeries since being stabbed in the abdomen on the campaign trail in 2018. He recently recovered from Covid-19.

(Updates with Bolsonaro discharged)

